Why are prices rising and what is the inflation rate in the US?
Published
As US interest rates go up again to tackle soaring costs, we explain why everything is so expensive.Full Article
Published
As US interest rates go up again to tackle soaring costs, we explain why everything is so expensive.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Federal Reserve is bumping up interest rates again in an effort to curb inflation, as economists and Americans coast..
The Federal Reserve is increasing interest rates for a fourth time as it tries to control inflation.