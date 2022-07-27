Ex-cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Two former police officers have been sentenced to prison for showing "deliberate indifference" when George Floyd died during an arrest in 2020.Full Article
Watch VideoTwo former Minneapolis police officers have been sentenced to prison for their roles in violating the civil rights of..
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, two of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's death, were sentenced to..