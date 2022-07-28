JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion, could become 5th-largest US airline
JetBlue has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a $3.8 billion deal, a day after Spirit and Frontier Airlines agreed to abandon their merger proposal.
