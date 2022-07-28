The NHS is shutting down its gender identity clinic for children and young people at the Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust to build a "more resilient service" by expanding provision.Full Article
NHS to shut down gender identity clinic
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
NHS to close Tavistock child gender identity clinic
It follows criticism of England's only children's gender identity clinic in an independent review.
BBC News
NHS to close only gender identity clinic and replace it with regional network
The NHS is closing its gender identity clinic for children and young people and replacing it with a regional network after it was..
Belfast Telegraph