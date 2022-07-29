Boston: Two arrested after death of girl, 9, in suspected stabbing
The people were detained after the death of the girl in Boston, Lincolnshire, say police.
Murder cops have launched a probe into the death of Lilia Valutye in Boston, Lincolnshire, yesterday night.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed two people have been arrested following the death of a nine-year-old girl