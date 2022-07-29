Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, time, significance, how to celebrate auspicious festival
Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Sunday, July 31 this year. Read on to know the shubh muhurat and the rituals to celebrate the festival.Full Article
The auspicious time for Hariyali Teej 2022 is from 12 noon to 12:54 pm. Married women celebrate the Sawan Teej by praying to..