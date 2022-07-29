Review: Amazon's time-traveling 'Paper Girls' is a show that takes girls seriously, for once
Published
Amazon's time-traveling adventure "Paper Girls" has some sci-fi flaws, but tells a great story about four 12-year-old girls coming of age.
Published
Amazon's time-traveling adventure "Paper Girls" has some sci-fi flaws, but tells a great story about four 12-year-old girls coming of age.
Let's get this out of the way: Paper Girls, the Image comic created by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, debuted in 2015 — a..
**Introduction**
In recent weeks, international media outlets have given a good deal of attention to the massacres in..