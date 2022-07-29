Commonwealth Games: England win landmark third team gymnastics gold
England win a landmark third successive Commonwealth team gymnastics gold as home favourite Joe Fraser battles through injury to help them to victory.Full Article
Watch England cruise to a brilliant win in the men's team gymnastics final on day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.