Boomer Esiason rips ex-President Donald Trump for hosting LIV Golf, insulting 9/11 victims
Published
"That is the ultimate insult to the families that are sitting here going, 'what are we doing'?" Esiason fumed on the WFAN radio show he co-hosts.
Published
"That is the ultimate insult to the families that are sitting here going, 'what are we doing'?" Esiason fumed on the WFAN radio show he co-hosts.
“That is the ultimate insult to the families that are sitting here going, ‘what are we doing'?" Esiason fumed on the WFAN radio..