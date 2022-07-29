Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' has arrived. What we know, including the album leak, Kelis' sample
Beyonce's new album "Renaissance" is here. We have all the details including the early leak and the controversy surrounding the Kelis sample.
Kelis Says She Didn’t Know , Beyoncé Sampled Her for ‘Renaissance’.
