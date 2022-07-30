Murder arrest after death of nine-year-old girl in Lincolnshire
Police have made an arrest on suspicion of murder following the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire.Full Article
Lilia Valutyte tragically died this week when she was reportedly out playing with her five-year-old sister.
Murder cops have launched a probe into the death of Lilia Valutye in Boston, Lincolnshire, yesterday night.