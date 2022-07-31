Chris Rock is yet to respond to Will Smith's apology for slapping him on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony - but has continued making jokes about the incident.Full Article
Chris Rock quips about Will 'Suge' Smith on stage after actor's video apology
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chris Rock jokes that he was slapped by 'Suge Smith' following Will Smith apology
Upworthy
Hours after Smith took to social media to apologize for slapping the comic during the 2022 Oscars, the stand-up hit the stage to..
-
Chris Rock Jokes About Oscars Slap After Will Smith Apology Video
Upworthy
-
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he believes Will Smith is sincere in his apology for slap of Chris Rock
USATODAY.com
-
Chris Rock Jokes About Oscars Slap Hours After Will Smith Posts Apology Video
Just Jared
-
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
CTV News
Advertisement
More coverage
After Will Smith's Apology, Chris Rock Responded Through His Stand-Up Act
Upworthy
This past week marked a major development in the aftermath of Will Smith’s Oscars incident. Several months after the star slapped..
-
Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for `unacceptable` Oscars night slap
Mid-Day
-
Will Smith Makes Emotional Public Apology to Chris Rock After Oscars Slap; Fans React
HNGN
-
Will Smith posts emotional new apology for Oscars slap
Bangkok Post
-
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars slap in video
NPR