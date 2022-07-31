Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, with no mention of Taiwan
Published
Nancy Pelosi will visit four East Asian countries - and China has warned her not to include Taiwan.Full Article
There has been no mention of Taiwan as a port of call on the congressional delegation's visit to the Indo-Pacific region. US-China..
In a regional show of strength China announced three almost-simultaneous military exercises in the South China Sea between July 27..