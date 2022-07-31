CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold, India's 5th medal at Commonwealth Games
Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal in Men's 67 kg weightlifting, to clinch India's 5th medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.Full Article
As India’s weight lifter Mirabai Chanu won the Gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, a celebration broke out in her..
Chanu won India's first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, after completing her 109kg first attempt in the clean and jerk..