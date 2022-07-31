A Viking king whose nickname was used for Bluetooth wireless technology could actually be buried in Poland rather than Denmark, researchers have claimed.Full Article
Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth could be buried in Poland, researchers claim
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is..
CTV News
Is Danish king who gave his name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is..
Belfast Telegraph