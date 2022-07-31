Tour de France Femmes: Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten wins inaugural title
Annemiek van Vleuten clinches the inaugural Tour de France Femmes title with a convincing final-stage victory.
Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's Tour de France for the first time on Sunday.
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the Tour de France Femmes after her triumph in Sunday’s eighth and final stage.