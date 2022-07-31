Nichelle Nichols, trail-blazing Star Trek actress, dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who gained fame as communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek television series, has died at the age of 89.Full Article
She became one of the first black American actresses to play a figure in authority on US television.
She achieved worldwide fame in her groundbreaking role for Black women