England win Euro 2022: Lionesses fans revel in final victory over Germany
Published
Fans have been reacting to England's historic Euro 2022 win. Here are some of the best tweets and comments.Full Article
Published
Fans have been reacting to England's historic Euro 2022 win. Here are some of the best tweets and comments.Full Article
Trafalgar Square to host celebration event for 7,000 fans after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the Women's Euros at Wembley.
The claret and blue faithful have had their say on the Lionesses' European triumph at Wembley