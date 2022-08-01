Myanmar extends state of emergency for six months
Published
The Myanmar junta's National Defence and Security Council gave unanimous approval for the decision, according to state media.Full Article
Published
The Myanmar junta's National Defence and Security Council gave unanimous approval for the decision, according to state media.Full Article
Watch VideoThe scorching heat spell in the Pacific Northwest is now expected to last longer than forecasters had initially..
The indomitable spirit of Raphael Lemkin, bibliophile, assiduous documenter of humanity’s dark deeds and inexecrable conduct, is..