Aamir Khan breaks silence after #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha starts trending on Twitter
Published
Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan reacted to the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Twitter trend and requested people to watch his filmFull Article
Published
Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan reacted to the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Twitter trend and requested people to watch his filmFull Article
In May 2022 too, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha began trending on Twitter after the trailer of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was..