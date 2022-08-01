Russia-Ukraine updates: First grain shipment leaves Odesa
A shipment of grain has left Ukraine — the first such cargo since an agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. It's hoped that more will follow. DW rounds up the latest.Full Article
A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for foreign markets on Monday (August 1) under a safe passage agreement, a..
Watch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Black Sea port Friday as crews prepared terminals to export grain..