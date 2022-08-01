A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte who was found stabbed in the street.Full Article
Man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte appears in court
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man appears in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old girl
Hull Daily Mail
He was remanded in custody following an appearance at Lincoln Crown Court
Man appears in court charged with the murder of Lilia Valutyte
Leicester Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Man accused of murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte appears in court
Hull Daily Mail
Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday following a CCTV appeal
Lila Valutyte: Man in court on murder charge over nine-year-old's death
Grimsby Telegraph