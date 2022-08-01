Chloe Kelly: England winger's celebration praised for empowering women
Published
Chloe Kelly's iconic celebration after scoring the winning goal for England in the Euro 2022 final is praised for empowering women.Full Article
Published
Chloe Kelly's iconic celebration after scoring the winning goal for England in the Euro 2022 final is praised for empowering women.Full Article
England has a new hero in the name of Chloe Kelly. We take a look at her journey from ACL injury to her iconic sports bra..