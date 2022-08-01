2 found dead in parked vehicle as McKinney Fire rages in Northern California
Two people were found dead in the McKinney Fire's path as the blaze scorched over 50,000 acres in Northern California, authorities said Monday.
Yreka, United States (AFP) Aug 1, 2022
Firefighters in northern California were battling Monday to gain control over the..
At least two people have died and thousands have evacuated as the McKinney Fire rages in Northern California.