Beyoncé to remove 'ableist' lyric from 'Renaissance' album after online backlash: Reports
Beyoncé will reportedly remove the lyric from "Heated," after disability advocates criticized it being as ableist and offensive.
Lizzo chose to remove the word 'spaz' from her single 'Grrls' just last month after receiving similar criticisms.