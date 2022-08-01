Commonwealth Games: Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze, 8th medal for India in CWG 2022
Vijay Kumar Yadav had defeated Dylan Munro of Scotland to make it to the second bronze medal match.Full Article
India's Judo players Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav secured silver and bronze at CWG 2022
The match lasted all but 58 seconds. Vijay Kumar made quick work of Petros Christodoulides in the opening minute of the bronze..