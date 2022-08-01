US says it killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
Death in drone strike 'deals significant' blow to terrorist group, according to official
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the US drone strike was a violation of “international principles".
President Joe Biden confirmed reports the United States had successfully killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone..