Centre to release postal stamp on Pingali Venkayya, designer of India's national flag, today
Published
Pingali Venkayya, the designer of India's national flag, became synonymous with the spirit of a free and independent India.Full Article
Published
Pingali Venkayya, the designer of India's national flag, became synonymous with the spirit of a free and independent India.Full Article
To mark Pingali Venkayya's birth anniversary on August 2, the Central government will release a special commemorative postage..