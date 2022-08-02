They're alive! Arizona attorney general finds no proof for claims of dead voters in 2020
"Many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased," Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote about the people interviewed by investigators.
Arizona's attorney general has refuted the audit firm's claim that dead voters had cast 282 ballots in the 2020 election.
