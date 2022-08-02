US targets Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva in latest sanctions
Published
Alina Kabaeva, who is a former Olympic gymnast and also a former member of the state Duma, is believed to be Putin's longtime romantic partnerFull Article
Published
Alina Kabaeva, who is a former Olympic gymnast and also a former member of the state Duma, is believed to be Putin's longtime romantic partnerFull Article
A new round of US sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin's longtime romantic..
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's reputed girlfriend as part of a series of..