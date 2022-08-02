All in! Juan Soto trade has Padres on top of the world at the MLB trade deadline
San Diego is adding one of the best hitters in baseball to a lineup that already features two $300 million players.
San Diego's splash has the baseball world buzzing. Here's what it means for the Padres and the rest of MLB.
The Padres also get Josh Bell in the blockbuster, while the Nats receive C.J. Abrams and other top prospects
