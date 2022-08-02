What's behind China-Taiwan tensions?
Published
China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.Full Article
Published
China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.Full Article
Tensions are high in the Taiwan strait after China announced targeted military operations in several areas around Taiwan following..
Taiwanese government websites were hacked by Chinese activist hackers ahead of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy..