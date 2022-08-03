Premier League players to limit taking a knee
Premier League players will stop the pre-match anti-racism gesture of taking the knee before every match for the 2022-23 season.Full Article
The gesture, begun by players in 2020 as part of an effort to highlight racism, will continue but now only before certain matches.
All Premier League clubs took the knee before kick-off in every match last season but the anti-racism gesture is set to change..