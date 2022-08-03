Commonwealth Games: England's Emily Campbell wins weightlifting gold
Published
England's Emily Campbell adds Commonwealth gold to her weightlifting medal haul with a record-breaking performance at Birmingham's NEC.Full Article
Published
England's Emily Campbell adds Commonwealth gold to her weightlifting medal haul with a record-breaking performance at Birmingham's NEC.Full Article
Watch the key moments as England's Evie Richards wins gold in the women's cross-country mountain bike after a "dominant..
England's Adam Peaty wins his fourth and final Commonwealth gold medal in the men's 50m breaststroke at the 2022 Commonwealth Games..