Who was traded at the MLB deadline? 1 chart sorts out all the moves
Published
Teams made more than two dozen trades during the past week – most within the past hours. This chart shows all the big moves.
Published
Teams made more than two dozen trades during the past week – most within the past hours. This chart shows all the big moves.
Plenty of big names -- including Juan Soto and Josh Bell -- changed teams at the 2022 MLB trade deadline
#juansoto..
The Yankees, Astros and Padres all beefed up their rosters, as did the reigning champs