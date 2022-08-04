US Senate backs Finland and Sweden NATO membership bids
The US became the latest NATO member to support Helsinki and Stockholm joining the alliance. President Joe Biden hailed the 95-1 bipartisan vote as "historic."Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. Senators delivered overwhelming bipartisan approval to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden Wednesday, calling..
Sen. Josh Hawley was the only senator to vote against a resolution on Wednesday backing Finland’s and Sweden’s entry to NATO...