Ukraine: Situation at Europe's largest nuclear plant 'out of control'
Published
After Russian forces occupied a Ukraine nuclear power plant in March, the situation has deteriorated says the UN's nuclear energy chief.Full Article
Published
After Russian forces occupied a Ukraine nuclear power plant in March, the situation has deteriorated says the UN's nuclear energy chief.Full Article
United Nations, United States (AFP) Aug 2, 2022
The situation is "volatile" at Europe's largest nuclear power plant,..
The UN nuclear chief warned that Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine "is completely out of control" and issued an..