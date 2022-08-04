After Nothing Phone (1), the company may launch affordable Nothing Phone (1) lite soon
Published
Nothing Phone (1) lite will not have wireless charging and the LED strips at the rear in order to keep the smartphone budget friendly.Full Article
Published
Nothing Phone (1) lite will not have wireless charging and the LED strips at the rear in order to keep the smartphone budget friendly.Full Article
Nothing’ recently entered the Android mobile market with the launch of its first smartphone named Nothing Phone (1) and now a new..