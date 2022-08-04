Commonwealth Games: Fred Wright and Anna Henderson win time trial silver as Geraint Thomas takes bronze
England's Fred Wright and Anna Henderson win silvers in time trials as Wales' Geraint Thomas takes bronze after falling.Full Article
Thomas was fancied ahead of the race but had to put in a herculean effort to simply finish on the podium after an early crash