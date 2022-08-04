'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey says she was body-shamed filming 'Coyote Ugly'
Published
Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis got candid about the pressures they faced as young actors in Hollywood.
Melanie Lynskey is opening up about her long history being on the recieving end of body shaming. Just last year, the Yellowjackets..
“I was already starving myself,” the “Yellowjackets” star said of her experience on the set of the 2000 film.