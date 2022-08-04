Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years on drug charges in Russia. What happens next?
Brittney Griner's trial is over. As for what's next? The answer is that, after any appeal, she will likely be transported to a Russian penal colony.
The 31-year-old WNBA star has been convicted in a Russian court of smuggling drugs with criminal intent.
A Russian judge has convicted and sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug possession..