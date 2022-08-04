Liz Truss has refused a Conservative Party member's request for her to apologise for proposing to link public sector pay to local living costs - reiterating that the policy was "misrepresented".Full Article
Truss refuses request to apologise over public sector pay policy U-turn
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Liz Truss insists her pay cut proposal was ‘misrepresented’
ODN
Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss has reiterated that her proposal to cut public sector pay outside of London and..
Advertisement
More coverage
Truss to 'wage war' on Whitehall waste, but Labour brands policy 'race to bottom' on public sector pay
Sky News
Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss is promising to "wage war on Whitehall waste" with proposals to shake up civil service..
-
Tory leadership: Truss U-turns on pay cuts for regional public service workers
City A.M.
-
Truss U-turns on public sector pay plan after Tory backlash
Sky News
-
Truss U-turns over public sector pay row after backlash
Sky News
-
Liz Truss abandons £8.8bn policy to slash public sector pay amid backlash
Belfast Telegraph