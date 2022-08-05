Four people critically injured by lightning strike near White House
Published
Two men and two women are critically ill after the violent storm in Lafayette Park in Washington DC.Full Article
Published
Two men and two women are critically ill after the violent storm in Lafayette Park in Washington DC.Full Article
Lightning struck just before 7 p.m. on Thursday in Lafayette Park, near the White House. Officials said four people had..
Watch VideoU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25..