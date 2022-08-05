West Virginia man sentenced for threats against Fauci, officials
Published
Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., was sentenced to more than three years in prison for making threats against Anthony Fauci, according to prosecutors.Full Article
Published
Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., was sentenced to more than three years in prison for making threats against Anthony Fauci, according to prosecutors.Full Article
Thomas Patrick Connally Jr., 56, pleaded guilty in May to making threats against a federal official and also admitted to sending..