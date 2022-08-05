Economy adds 528,000 jobs in July as hiring surges despite high inflation. US recovers all jobs lost in COVID.
Published
The economy added 528,000 jobs in July despite a slowing economy and high inflation, Unemployment fell from 3.6% to 3.5%.
Published
The economy added 528,000 jobs in July despite a slowing economy and high inflation, Unemployment fell from 3.6% to 3.5%.
Watch VideoMore Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly, though the..
Number of US , Job Openings Dropped , to 10.7 Million in June.
In June, American employers posted fewer
job openings as..