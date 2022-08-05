Workers at the UK's biggest container port will go on strike for more than a week later this month in a dispute over pay.Full Article
Workers at UK's biggest container port to strike for eight days
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Felixstowe: Workers at key UK port to strike for eight days
BBC Local News
BBC Local News: Suffolk -- Around 1,900 staff at Britain's largest container port will walk-out in a dispute over pay.
-
Port of Felixstowe workers to strike for eight days over pay dispute
Belfast Telegraph
-
Hamas As Tehran’s Agent – Analysis
Eurasia Review