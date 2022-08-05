Israeli airstrikes kill 10 in Gaza including senior militant commander
Published
Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a television address there had been an imminent threat to the country's security.Full Article
Published
Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a television address there had been an imminent threat to the country's security.Full Article
Rocket sirens sounded in southern and central Israel on Friday (August 5) as Palestinian militants in Gaza responded to Israeli..
At least seven people have died, including a senior militant, as a result of Israeli airstrikes, Palestinian officials have said.