Fact checking 'Thirteen Lives': Were the boys really drugged during the Thai cave rescue?
Published
How accurate is 'Thirteen Lives,' Ron Howard's new movie about the Thai cave rescue of a boys' soccer team and their coach? We fact check the film.
Published
How accurate is 'Thirteen Lives,' Ron Howard's new movie about the Thai cave rescue of a boys' soccer team and their coach? We fact check the film.
Ron Howard has a new Hollywood blockbuster, "Thirteen Lives," the true story of boys trapped in a Thai cave.