Man charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 4 people in house fires, Nebraska State Patrol says
The suspect, Jason A. Jones, has been charged with first-degree murder and arson in the deaths of four fire victims in Laurel, Nebraska.
All four fire victims, who ranged in age from 53 to 86, had "suspected gunshot wounds," the Nebraska State Patrol said..