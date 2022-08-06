Militants maintain rocket barrage on Israel after Gaza strikes kill 12
Published
Israeli forces and militants in Gaza continued to exchange air and rocket attacks Saturday following Israeli airstrikes that killed 12 Friday.Full Article
Published
Israeli forces and militants in Gaza continued to exchange air and rocket attacks Saturday following Israeli airstrikes that killed 12 Friday.Full Article
Rocket sirens sounded in southern and central Israel on Friday (August 5) as Palestinian militants in Gaza responded to Israeli..